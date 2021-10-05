Suss Microtec Confirms FY Outlook Even as Q3 Orders Jump 40%
(PLX AI) – Suss Microtec Outlook FY revenue remains EUR 270-290 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 9-11% (unchanged)Q3 orders EUR 101 million, up 40% vs Q2 and up 129% vs Q3 last yearOrders received in all four business units of the Company have …
(PLX AI) – Suss Microtec Outlook FY revenue remains EUR 270-290 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 9-11% (unchanged)Q3 orders EUR 101 million, up 40% vs Q2 and up 129% vs Q3 last yearOrders received in all four business units of the Company have …
- (PLX AI) – Suss Microtec Outlook FY revenue remains EUR 270-290 million.
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 9-11% (unchanged)
- Q3 orders EUR 101 million, up 40% vs Q2 and up 129% vs Q3 last year
- Orders received in all four business units of the Company have contributed to the increase in incoming orders
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare