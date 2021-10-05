AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase

Synbiotic plans the issue of 334,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.00 per share. In total, the company aims to raise c. EUR 7.0m to finance further growth and its promising buyand-build strategy.

Synbiotic SE (Update) Health Care MCap EUR 78m

BUY PT EUR 37.00 (+74% potential) Our roadshow with CEO Lars Müller confirms our positive view on Synbiotic. The planned capital increase starting tomorrow provides a good entry point into this fast-growing business model. Read

What’s it all about?

Synbiotic plans the issue of 334,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.00 per share. In total, the company aims to raise c. EUR 7.0m to finance further growth and its promising buyand-build strategy. The company is creating its own ecosystem: a platform with the focus on building new solutions and products for modern diseases like chronic pain, stress and sleep issues using the healing power of cannabinoids. This platform covers the complementary areas of R&D, production, and distribution via pharmaceutical and D2C brands. As already mentioned in our Initiation Note, we do not see these prospects adequately reflected in the current share price. In our point of view, the capital increase represents a good entry point for new investors. We keep our BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 37.00 unchanged.