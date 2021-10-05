checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase

AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
05.10.2021, 13:20  |  25   |   |   

Synbiotic plans the issue of 334,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.00 per share. In total, the company aims to raise c. EUR 7.0m to finance further growth and its promising buyand-build strategy.

Synbiotic SE (Update)

 

Health Care

MCap EUR 78m


BUY

PT EUR 37.00 (+74% potential)

 

Our roadshow with CEO Lars Müller confirms our positive view on Synbiotic. The planned capital increase starting tomorrow provides a good entry point into this fast-growing business model.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Synbiotic plans the issue of 334,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.00 per share. In total, the company aims to raise c. EUR 7.0m to finance further growth and its promising buyand-build strategy. The company is creating its own ecosystem: a platform with the focus on building new solutions and products for modern diseases like chronic pain, stress and sleep issues using the healing power of cannabinoids. This platform covers the complementary areas of R&D, production, and distribution via pharmaceutical and D2C brands. As already mentioned in our Initiation Note, we do not see these prospects adequately reflected in the current share price. In our point of view, the capital increase represents a good entry point for new investors. We keep our BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 37.00 unchanged.

SynBiotic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase Synbiotic plans the issue of 334,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.00 per share. In total, the company aims to raise c. EUR 7.0m to finance further growth and its promising buyand-build strategy. The company is creating its own ecosystem: a platform with the focus on building new solutions and products for modern diseases like chronic pain, stress and sleep issues using the healing power of cannabinoids. This platform covers the complementary areas of R&D, production, and distribution via pharmaceutical and D2C brands.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Westwing AG - A very comfy investment
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lanxess AG - Time for a rerating?
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Revenue outlook slightly increased
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: tokentus investment AG - Your slice of unicorn
AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Annual data reported
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Biogen legt vor, Formycon wird nachziehen
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Vossloh AG - Re-rating is well underway
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Winner of German election
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Shop Apotheke NV - Covid-19 bonanza over yet?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP (2) 
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.10.21DGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.09.21SynBiotic SE: Christian Angermayer now Largest Shareholder with Circa 45%
Accesswire | Analysen