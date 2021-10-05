checkAd

Offering Memorandum in relation to issue of £150 million Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities

Issuer LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the “Company” or “Issuer”)

The Company announces today that the offering memorandum dated 5 October 2021 (the "Offering Memorandum") in relation to its issue of £150 million Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (the “Securities”) at 100 per cent issue price with an initial fixed interest rate of 6 per cent. per annum and reset dates on 7 April 2027 (the “First Reset Date”) and each date falling five, or an integral multiple of five, years after the First Reset Date, has been approved by the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "ISM") and is available for viewing at www.osb.co.uk.

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate                                                 t: +44 0771 418 1864
Group Head of Investor Relations

Jens Bech
Group Commercial Director                                    t: +44 0774 024 7473

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

DISCLAIMER

The distribution of this stock exchange release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. This stock exchange release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration within such jurisdiction. This stock exchange release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Securities or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Securities or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

