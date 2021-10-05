checkAd

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Announces Offering of $400 Million of New Senior Notes

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”) (NYSE: BCEI) announced today that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Bonanza Creek expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to repay all borrowings outstanding under the CPPIB Crestone Peak Resources America Inc. (“Crestone Peak”) credit facility, to repay borrowings under Bonanza Creek’s credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be subject to a “special mandatory redemption” in the event that the transactions contemplated by the Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (“Extraction”) merger agreement and the Crestone Peak merger agreement are not consummated.

The Notes to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state or other securities laws, and the Notes will be issued pursuant to an exemption therefrom, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Notes are being offered only to persons who are either reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A or who are non-“U.S. persons” under Regulation S as defined under applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Denver-Julesburg Basin, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: “BCEI.”

