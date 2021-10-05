checkAd

DGAP-DD Deutsche Lufthansa AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2021 / 13:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Foerster

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5B58

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 1,000 subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.61 EUR 2608.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.61 EUR 2608.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70432  05.10.2021 

