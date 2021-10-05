checkAd

Strategic Metals Exposes 2.1 m Grading 20.54 g/t Gold at Its Kluane Project, Southwestern Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces promising results from a program of geological mapping, prospecting and hand trenching, which was recently completed at its Kluane gold project …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces promising results from a program of geological mapping, prospecting and hand trenching, which was recently completed at its Kluane gold project in southwestern Yukon (Figure 1). The project hosts an extensive system of high-grade gold veins, one of which was trenched in 2021. Highlights from recent trenching at the Rikus Vein include:

  • 20.54 g/t gold over 2.1 m including 40.5 g/t over 0.98 m;
  • 13.84 g/t gold over 2 m including 27.2 g/t gold over 1 m;
  • 8.60 g/t gold over 5 m including 18.6 g/t over 2 m;
  • 7.83 g/t gold over 1.65 m including 20.6 g/t gold over 0.57 m; and
  • 6.48 g/t gold over 2.2 m including 11.25 g/t gold over 1.2 m.

"Hand trenching has now identified attractive drill targets in several locations within this camp-scale property, and follow-up of strong geochemical and geophysical anomalies offers excellent potential for additional discoveries" states Doug Eaton, CEO of Strategic Metals. "We believe that the Kluane project could host the next multi-million ounce deposit in Yukon".

The Kluane project is located 45 km north-northwest of Haines Junction, 29 km west of the Aishihik hydro-electric dam and 10 km from the closest road. It lies within the Traditional Territory of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nation, which have signed a land claim agreement with Yukon and Canada and an exploration benefits agreement with the Company. The project comprises 279 contiguous mineral claims encompassing an area totalling approximately 5550 hectares (55.5 sq. km.).

The Kluane vein system straddles the Kluhini River thrust fault, which juxtaposes Cretaceous and older, schist and paragneiss units of Kluane schist to south with granodiorite and quartz-diorite phases of the Paleocene, Ruby Range batholith to the north. Mineralized veins have been discovered across the entire project area, in both the metamorphic and intrusive rocks. The 2021 hand trenches are located in the southeastern part of the claim block where the veins are discordant to foliation and layering in the metamorphic host rocks (Figures 2 and 3). The trenches and nearby historical drill holes trace the mineralization over a length of 710 m and through a vertical range of 185 m. The following table shows results from the trenches. Historical drilling supports the trench results but the relatively shallow, small diameter holes had poor core recoveries, averaging about 50% in veins. Drill results appear as an insert on Figure 2.

