American Manganese Announces Closing of C$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  35   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$20 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued up to 20,000,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 20,000,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of C$1.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.25 per Common Share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date").

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Agent") acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Private Placement were qualified by way of a prospectus supplement under the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 16, 2021 (collectively, the "Prospectus Supplement") which was filed in the province of British Columbia. In the United States, the Common Shares, Warrants and the shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants were offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws. No securities were offered for sale or sold to persons or companies resident in Canada.

The Agent received a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds received from the sale of the Common Shares and Warrants. In addition, the Company issued to the Agent warrants equal to 7.0% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Private Placement ("Placement Agent Warrants"). Each Placement Agent Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.00 per share at any time commencing from the six-month anniversary of the Closing Date to the three-year anniversary of the Closing Date.

American Manganese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


