American Manganese Announces Closing of C$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$20 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued up to 20,000,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 20,000,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of C$1.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.25 per Common Share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date").

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Agent") acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.