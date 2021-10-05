Rekor Systems Announces Data Partnership With Tomorrow.io on Real-Time Weather Conditions and Forecasts

Partnership will provide greater visibility into extreme weather events that can impact road safety to enhance proactive traffic management operationsCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that it has partnered with the world's leading Weather Intelligence Platform, Tomorrow.io. The partnership will enable data integration to provide transportation agencies increased visibility into weather-related challenges impacting traffic conditions. Government agencies and other field users will benefit from predictive insights to identify high-risk zones and routes and enable proactive operational decisioning to increase road safety prior to weather impact.

"As areas around the world are experiencing extreme weather that is unprecedented in its severity and frequency, it is critical to give governments, communities, and first responders better information and actionable intelligence to ensure public safety at a massive scale," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "This new partnership between Rekor and Tomorrow.io takes a major step forward on the availability of quality data and insights that can help increase public safety on roadways immediately."

Rekor currently incorporates a number of data sources from governmental agencies to partners including Volvo Cars. The partnership with Tomorrow.io will provide an additional level of intelligence to understand the impact of current and forecasted weather events like snow on the roadway, black ice, excessive heat, thunderstorms, hurricanes, storm surges and more. Additionally, the integrated solution will provide customers with real-time visualization of these events within the Rekor solution for faster and more effective planning and response.

"Reduced visibility is one of the leading causes of traffic incidents, and many customers are unable to get accurate, advanced forecasts on when and where this is likely to occur on roadways," said Noam Maital, Co-Founder, Rekor's subsidiary Waycare Technologies. "Our solution uses AI to ingest, synthesize, and process weather information from a variety of sources and use it to increase the accuracy of forecasts. This partnership with Tomorrow.io provides us with highly granular data that will increase both the accuracy of these forecasts and, more importantly, allow insights to be used proactively rather than reactively. The real time aspect of these insights allows customers to address likely trouble spots before drivers are put at risk."