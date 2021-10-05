checkAd

Biochar Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 6.3 Bn By 2031; Associated Environmental Benefits to Fuel Market Growth, Notes Study by TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

High electricity consumption is driving the demand for biochar, as it is a vital renewable energy source

Improved soil structure and fertility is a key factor that is expected to expand the biochar market landscape

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excessive demand for reducing environmental pollution and high adoption of latest technologies for the conversion of organic wastes to biochar are anticipated to offer considerable growth opportunities in the global biochar market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The role of biochar in enhancing soil health and boosting crop yield in a sustainable way is anticipated to serve as a significant growth driver. Furthermore, the increasing use of reactors across farms, especially in agricultural countries such as India to increase the pace of stubble conversion into biomass will lead to tremendous growth opportunities for the biochar market players.

Biochar is a product derived from organic waste. It is obtained through controlled heating of wood waste, animal manure, forest waste, and agricultural waste. The use of biochar in waste management, climate change mitigation, gardening, composting, horticulture, electricity generation, forestry, and agriculture is expected to grow in the near future. The use of biochar with soil helps in boosting soil fertility, crop productivity, and water holding capacity. These advantages are projected to offer profitable opportunities in the market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2863

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a research on various aspects linked with the growth of the biochar market. TMR experts project the global market for biochar to expand at a CAGR of 15.35% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global biochar market is expected to cross US$ 6.3 Bn by 2031.

Research and development activities for full utilization of biochar are being conducted extensively around the world. The mixing of animal manure with biochar for controlling nutrient loss is a classic example. In addition, advanced biochar production methods such as continuous feed pyrolyzers are gaining popularity. These developments help in improving the growth trajectory of the biochar market.

Seite 1 von 3
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biochar Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 6.3 Bn By 2031; Associated Environmental Benefits to Fuel Market Growth, Notes Study by TMR - High electricity consumption is driving the demand for biochar, as it is a vital renewable energy source - Improved soil structure and fertility is a key factor that is expected to expand the biochar market landscape ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Avocado-based Products Market to Observe Extensive Growth Due to Rising Popularity of Organic ...
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
HiDubai Introduces a New AI-Powered Deal Discovery Feature to Help Tourists and Residents Do Smart ...
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to Reach $1.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
NVMe over Fiber Channel Application in Small and Medium Enterprises to Outpace that in Large Enterprises: Future Market Insights
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer
Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrYara, JERA and Idemitsu Kosan explore clean ammonia bunkering and distribution collaboration in Japan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21UPL Ltd. tritt dem Climate Pledge bei und fördert damit das Engagement zur Neugestaltung der Rolle der globalen Landwirtschaft im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DESTEN stellt weltweit erste ultraschnelle Ladetechnologie für Elektrofahrzeuge in Indonesien vor
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.10.21DIF Capital Partners investiert mit der Übernahme von Bernhard, LLC in Nachhaltigkeit und Energielösungen
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.10.21UMAV HAS SUCCESSFUL AIRFORCE AIRSHIP FLIGHT AND EYES NEAR SPACE OPERATIONS
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Berry Corporation (bry) Positioned to Be a Leader in California’s Well Abandonment and Fugitive Emission Reduction Efforts
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Leidenschaftlich, kraftvoll, dynamisch: Yadea wird offizieller Partner der deutschen XLETIX Challenge Berlin
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.10.21Nel Aktie: Jetzt wird’s eng. Sogar NIKOLA geht „fremd“. Keine Elektrolyse, keine Tankstellen mehr…
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Johns Manville erneuert Versprechen, eine bessere Zukunft zu schaffen, und formuliert seine Ziele für 2025 in neuem Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten