Biochar Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 6.3 Bn By 2031; Associated Environmental Benefits to Fuel Market Growth, Notes Study by TMR

- Improved soil structure and fertility is a key factor that is expected to expand the biochar market landscape

- High electricity consumption is driving the demand for biochar, as it is a vital renewable energy source

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excessive demand for reducing environmental pollution and high adoption of latest technologies for the conversion of organic wastes to biochar are anticipated to offer considerable growth opportunities in the global biochar market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The role of biochar in enhancing soil health and boosting crop yield in a sustainable way is anticipated to serve as a significant growth driver. Furthermore, the increasing use of reactors across farms, especially in agricultural countries such as India to increase the pace of stubble conversion into biomass will lead to tremendous growth opportunities for the biochar market players.

Biochar is a product derived from organic waste. It is obtained through controlled heating of wood waste, animal manure, forest waste, and agricultural waste. The use of biochar in waste management, climate change mitigation, gardening, composting, horticulture, electricity generation, forestry, and agriculture is expected to grow in the near future. The use of biochar with soil helps in boosting soil fertility, crop productivity, and water holding capacity. These advantages are projected to offer profitable opportunities in the market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2863

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a research on various aspects linked with the growth of the biochar market. TMR experts project the global market for biochar to expand at a CAGR of 15.35% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global biochar market is expected to cross US$ 6.3 Bn by 2031.

Research and development activities for full utilization of biochar are being conducted extensively around the world. The mixing of animal manure with biochar for controlling nutrient loss is a classic example. In addition, advanced biochar production methods such as continuous feed pyrolyzers are gaining popularity. These developments help in improving the growth trajectory of the biochar market.