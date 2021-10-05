checkAd

Aramark Announces 2021 Analyst Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company will host an Analyst Day on the morning of Thursday, December 9, 2021.

John Zillmer, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Ondrof, Chief Financial Officer, along with other business leaders, will review the Company’s performance milestones to-date as well as the strategic framework for Aramark’s next phase of transformation and growth.

Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


