Aramark Announces 2021 Analyst Day

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company will host an Analyst Day on the morning of Thursday, December 9, 2021.

John Zillmer, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Ondrof, Chief Financial Officer, along with other business leaders, will review the Company’s performance milestones to-date as well as the strategic framework for Aramark’s next phase of transformation and growth.