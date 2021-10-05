Berry Global CEO Appointed as an Officer for the Alliance to End Plastic Waste

Salmon continues to stand behind the power of plastics, known for its versatility, innovation, and lower overall environmental impact than other packaging alternatives*. Through his leadership, he will help guide the Alliance’s decision-making on global projects that are sustainable, circular, and scalable businesses.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) today announced its Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon, has accepted the appointment as an Officer of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), a global non-profit organization. As a founding member and first converter to join the Alliance, Berry continues its leadership role to help convene a global network of over 80 member companies and partners in the mission to end plastic waste in the environment.

“The selection of representatives across the sectors signifies the necessary collaboration across the plastics value chain,” said Salmon. “Ending plastic waste is only achievable when organizations partner to increase infrastructure, educate, and provide circular solutions to give plastic multiple lives.”

The Alliance aims to advance a circular economy for plastic waste by developing, deploying, and scaling solutions across four strategic pillars – infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, and cleanup.

“Tom has been a clear voice on how the plastics value chain can transform to become more sustainable and circular, which are essential shifts if we are to tackle the challenge of plastic waste holistically. I look forward to the work we can accomplish together to advance a circular economy for plastic waste,” said Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance.

*Source: LIFE CYCLE IMPACTS OF PLASTIC PACKAGING COMPARED TO SUBSTITUTES IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA: Theoretical Substitution Analysis. Prepared by Franklin Associates

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 285 locations we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005305/en/