checkAd

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Cash Settlement of Warrants and Third Quarter 2021 Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it received notices to exercise all of the outstanding warrants to purchase approximately 4.55 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company had an option to net settle the exercise of the warrants in cash or by issuing shares of common stock and elected to settle all the warrants in cash for a total consideration of approximately $32.1 million. The settlement of the warrants resulted in an aggregate decrease in book value per common share of approximately $(0.60).

On September 30, 2021, the Company settled warrants to purchase approximately 1.06 million shares for a net cash amount of approximately $7.5 million, which resulted in a decrease in book value per common share of approximately $(0.14). On October 4, 2021, the Company settled the remaining warrants to purchase approximately 3.49 million shares for a net cash amount of approximately $24.7 million, which resulted in a decrease in book value per common share of approximately $(0.46). The Company has no additional warrants outstanding.

On September 25, 2020, the Company entered into a five-year senior secured term loan credit agreement providing for up to $300 million of proceeds. In conjunction with the credit agreement, the Company issued warrants to purchase approximately 6.07 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an initial exercise price of $6.47 per share. The Company initially borrowed $225 million of proceeds under the term loan facilities, which resulted in the vesting of warrants to purchase approximately 4.55 million shares. The remaining warrants to purchase approximately 1.52 million shares were subject to vesting if future draws were to occur under the remaining $75 million of the financing commitment. The Company did not make any such future draws resulting in the expiration if its option for the additional proceeds on September 25, 2021 and accordingly the remaining warrants were forfeited.

Third Quarter 2021 Business Update

  • During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company successfully resolved the non-performing status of a $22 million senior loan secured by a mixed-use office and retail property in New York City. The Company received all interest that was previously due in the amount of approximately $1.6 million and had the borrower establish and fund additional reserves for debt service and operating expenses.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company successfully resolved a $68 million senior loan that was on non-accrual status. The resolution involved a coordinated sale of the collateral property, a Minneapolis, MN hotel, and the Company providing the new ownership group with a new $45 million senior floating rate loan supported by meaningful fresh cash equity capital invested in the property by the new sponsor. As a result of these transactions, the Company realized a loss of approximately $(10.0) million, or $(0.19) per share, which had been largely reserved for through the previously recorded allowance for credit loss on this loan of $(9.1) million, or $(0.17) per share.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company closed eight senior floating-rate commercial real estate loans with total commitments of over $311 million and initial fundings of over $289 million. The Company also funded an additional approximately $35 million of prior loan commitments, bringing the total estimated principal balance of loans funded during the period to approximately $325 million.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company received loan repayments with a total estimated principal balance of over $290 million.
  • The Company generated a forward pipeline of senior floating-rate loans with total commitments of over $270 million and initial fundings of over $240 million, which are expected to close over the next couple of months, subject to fallout.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company held approximately $155 million of cash and over $65 million of unencumbered senior first mortgage loans on its balance sheet.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Seite 1 von 2
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Cash Settlement of Warrants and Third Quarter 2021 Business Update Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it received notices to exercise all of the outstanding warrants to purchase approximately 4.55 million shares of the Company’s common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend and Business Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten