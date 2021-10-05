Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Cash Settlement of Warrants and Third Quarter 2021 Business Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it received notices to exercise all of the outstanding warrants to purchase approximately 4.55 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company had an option to net settle the exercise of the warrants in cash or by issuing shares of common stock and elected to settle all the warrants in cash for a total consideration of approximately $32.1 million. The settlement of the warrants resulted in an aggregate decrease in book value per common share of approximately $(0.60).

On September 30, 2021, the Company settled warrants to purchase approximately 1.06 million shares for a net cash amount of approximately $7.5 million, which resulted in a decrease in book value per common share of approximately $(0.14). On October 4, 2021, the Company settled the remaining warrants to purchase approximately 3.49 million shares for a net cash amount of approximately $24.7 million, which resulted in a decrease in book value per common share of approximately $(0.46). The Company has no additional warrants outstanding.