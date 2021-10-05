checkAd

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Strategic Update at Virtual R&D Event

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, will be presenting an overview and update of its pipeline and commercial plans across its programs in CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and status epilepticus (SE), as well as second generation product development and perspectives on unmet needs in epilepsy during today’s virtual R&D event for investors and analysts. The live webcast begins at 9am Eastern Time today and can be accessed here.

“Today’s presentation by our leadership shows focus on advancing our current clinical trials while pressing forward to diversify our portfolio through next generation product development to leverage ganaxolone’s unique characteristics and position the company for long-term growth," said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. “We will also discuss our plans for the commercial launch of Ztalmy, the proposed brand name for oral ganaxolone should it be approved by the FDA for the treatment of CDD, as well as highlight our corporate milestones and potential triggers to enhance our financial position.”

Pipeline Updates

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD)

  • Validation of marketing authorization application (MAA) by European Medicines Agency (EMA) expected by end of October; confirms that the application is sufficiently complete to begin the formal review process.
  • EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion on the MAA is expected in Q2 2022; the European Commission (EC) decision is anticipated in early Q3 2022.
    • In August, Marinus announced that it received accelerated assessment from the EMA for ganaxolone in CDD; accelerated assessment is granted by the CHMP when a medicinal product is expected to be of major public health interest and therapeutic innovation.
  • As previously announced, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) PDUFA target action date is set for the CDD New Drug Application (NDA) for March 20, 2022; FDA indicated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting for the application.

CDD Expanded Access Program (EAP)

