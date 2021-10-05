checkAd

Nouveau Monde Commissions State-of-the-Art Laboratory to Further its Proprietary Battery Technology Research and Development; Hires New Senior Scientists

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) is completing the commissioning of its state-of-the-art laboratory at its demonstration plant, an addition to the Company’s existing quality testing facilities. This expansion is triggered by Nouveau Monde’s commitment to catering to the market’s requirements for high-performing and environmentally responsible battery materials that can be tailored to a variety of specifications for electric vehicles (“EV”) and energy storage usage.

M.V. Reddy, PhD, Senior Professional Researcher, Martin Brassard, PhD, R&D Director, and Neel Rahem, Laboratory Manager, work in Nouveau Monde’s new lab facilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

As applications diversify, technology is a critical driver in battery material engineering and manufacturing. Nouveau Monde’s dedicated new lab facilities provide in-house capacity, flexibility, and speediness in testing advanced materials and specifications for potential customers. The new lab facilities comprise ultramodern equipment covering a range of technical measurements, namely particle size, tapped density, coin cell cycling with full coin cell preparation equipment, ICP trace element analysis, BET specific surface area as well as particle morphology, coating quality and impurity analysis by SEM-EDX, in support to the Company’s phase-1 anode material production.

The Company has also recruited two leading talents, Mr. Mogalahalli V. Venkatashamy Reddy, PhD (Dr. M.V. Reddy) and Mr. Neel Rahem, to complement its strong internal technical team consisting of six Doctorate (“PhD”) recipients, three Master of Science (“MSc”) holders, and 18 engineers with previous hands-on experience with leading graphite operators including Imerys, SGL Group and BTR New Material and specialists in the fields of lithium-ion batteries (“LiB”), carbon materials, bi-polar plates, electrochemistry, and engineered advanced materials.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “Today’s investment in R&D is tomorrow’s competitive advantage in the marketplace. We continue our confidential and proprietary development efforts with a view to supporting the world’s leading lithium-ion battery makers and intend to continue investing in cutting-edge technology with the support of best-in-class scientists and engineers. Nouveau Monde’s mission is to engineer graphite-based advanced solutions to power a decarbonized future.”

