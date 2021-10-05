 Tradeweb Reports September 2021 Total Volume of $21.7 Trillion and Average Daily Volume of $1.02 Trillion

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for September 2021 of $21.7 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.02tn, an increase of 17.4 percent (%) year over year (YoY). For the third quarter of 2021, total trading volume was $62.1tn and ADV was $964.5 billion (bn), an increase of 23.6% YoY, with preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.70.1

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “Tradeweb is now the leading marketplace for U.S. Treasuries, with record monthly activity in our institutional and wholesale client sectors. In the third quarter, we continued to capture more market share in U.S. credit led by portfolio trading and electronic RFQ, as innovation and momentum helped drive volume gains across our markets."