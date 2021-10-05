checkAd

 Tradeweb Reports September 2021 Total Volume of $21.7 Trillion and Average Daily Volume of $1.02 Trillion

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for September 2021 of $21.7 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.02tn, an increase of 17.4 percent (%) year over year (YoY). For the third quarter of 2021, total trading volume was $62.1tn and ADV was $964.5 billion (bn), an increase of 23.6% YoY, with preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.70.1

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “Tradeweb is now the leading marketplace for U.S. Treasuries, with record monthly activity in our institutional and wholesale client sectors. In the third quarter, we continued to capture more market share in U.S. credit led by portfolio trading and electronic RFQ, as innovation and momentum helped drive volume gains across our markets."

In September, Tradeweb facilitated a record $887 million per day in U.S. High Yield credit. Tradeweb also set ADV records in both U.S. government bonds and European government bonds. In addition, client adoption of the request-for-market (RFM) protocol drove record SEF share for swaps ≥ 1-year.2

For the third quarter of 2021, Tradeweb set new records in TRACE market share in both U.S. High Grade and U.S. High Yield, capturing a quarterly record 12.6% and 6.2%, respectively, for fully electronic trading. U.S. government bond ADV was also a record.

September Highlights

RATES

  • U.S. government bond ADV was up 49.3% YoY to $134.3bn3, and European government bond ADV was up 27.2% YoY to $34.4bn.
    • Record activity in U.S. government bonds was driven by a combination of factors: record institutional activity; the further adoption of innovative protocols including streaming and sessions-based trading; strong quarter-end activity; and the addition of the Nasdaq Fixed Income business. Record activity in European government bond trading was led by very strong activity in UK Gilts. Steady global government bond issuance, along with recent rising market volatility, remained supportive of trading.
  • Mortgage ADV was down 8.7% YoY to $179.6bn.
    • Declining issuance and record home price appreciation weighed on overall market activity.
  • Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 18.7% YoY to $187.8bn, and total rates derivatives ADV was up 15.8% YoY to $276.7bn.
    • Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year volumes were driven by robust client interest in the request-for-market (RFM) protocol and continued engagement from international clients, resulting in record SEF share for these tenors. Emerging markets exhibited strong growth due to the continued adoption of electronic trading.

CREDIT

