checkAd

CloudMD Appoints Angel Paravicini as SVP, Business Development and Customer Success to Drive Expansion Across North America and Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

  • Over 15 years’ executive sales leadership; Senior roles at LifeWorks and Teladoc
  • Proven track record of building new distribution channels and penetrating new global markets
  • Accelerate CloudMD’s momentum and expansion into the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has appointed Angel Paravicini as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Customer Success to drive expansion in the United States and globally. Angel’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, growing CloudMD’s revenue through expansion in new geographies, development of new distribution channels, and contributing to the Company’s marketing and business strategies.

Angel is a dedicated, passionate and growth minded executive with over 15 years’ experience in healthcare sales, sales management, vendor relations, pipeline management, relationship building, contract negotiating and training. She has a proven track record of building new distribution channels and expanding relationships through outstanding networking and product presentations. In Angel’s most recent role, she spent over 4 years as the Head of North American Partnerships and Sales for Lifeworks, a global leader in digital healthcare. She was responsible for leading the company’s successful expansion into new mental health employer markets across North America. Previous to LifeWorks, Angel held senior leadership roles at Teladoc and HealthiestYou, leading high-performance sales and partnership development teams in North America and globally.

As SVP, Business Development and Customer Success at CloudMD, Angel will be a crucial part of the Company’s expansion across North America and into new geographies. She will lead organic growth and customer retention by driving CloudMD’s enterprise health solutions including EAP, Mental Health coaching and technology solutions for substance use disorders and health and wellness for behavioural health into new markets.

I am honored to join the CloudMD team and excited to help build on the solid foundation of mental and physical health products. CloudMD is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform the way healthcare is provided to their employees using technology to provide a better user experience and health outcomes,” stated Angel Paravicini, SVP, Business Development, CloudMD.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CloudMD Appoints Angel Paravicini as SVP, Business Development and Customer Success to Drive Expansion Across North America and Globally Over 15 years’ executive sales leadership; Senior roles at LifeWorks and TeladocProven track record of building new distribution channels and penetrating new global markets Accelerate CloudMD’s momentum and expansion into the United States …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...