CloudMD Appoints Angel Paravicini as SVP, Business Development and Customer Success to Drive Expansion Across North America and Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has appointed Angel Paravicini as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Customer Success to drive expansion in the United States and globally. Angel’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, growing CloudMD’s revenue through expansion in new geographies, development of new distribution channels, and contributing to the Company’s marketing and business strategies.

Angel is a dedicated, passionate and growth minded executive with over 15 years’ experience in healthcare sales, sales management, vendor relations, pipeline management, relationship building, contract negotiating and training. She has a proven track record of building new distribution channels and expanding relationships through outstanding networking and product presentations. In Angel’s most recent role, she spent over 4 years as the Head of North American Partnerships and Sales for Lifeworks, a global leader in digital healthcare. She was responsible for leading the company’s successful expansion into new mental health employer markets across North America. Previous to LifeWorks, Angel held senior leadership roles at Teladoc and HealthiestYou, leading high-performance sales and partnership development teams in North America and globally.

As SVP, Business Development and Customer Success at CloudMD, Angel will be a crucial part of the Company’s expansion across North America and into new geographies. She will lead organic growth and customer retention by driving CloudMD’s enterprise health solutions including EAP, Mental Health coaching and technology solutions for substance use disorders and health and wellness for behavioural health into new markets.

“I am honored to join the CloudMD team and excited to help build on the solid foundation of mental and physical health products. CloudMD is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform the way healthcare is provided to their employees using technology to provide a better user experience and health outcomes,” stated Angel Paravicini, SVP, Business Development, CloudMD.