checkAd

Zai Lab Announces Margetuximab Achieved Primary Objective in Bridging Study in Advanced HER2+ Breast Cancer in Greater China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

-- Demonstrated efficacy and safety consistent with global SOPHIA study
-- Company expects to file BLA in China in advanced HER2+ breast cancer by approximately year end 2021

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the bridging study of margetuximab plus chemotherapy in advanced, previously treated HER2+ breast cancer met its primary endpoint, with acceptable safety and tolerability. The study showed that efficacy of this combination in Chinese patients was consistent with that seen in the global population in the SOPHIA trial conducted by Zai Lab’s partner MacroGenics, Inc.

The study was a randomized, open-label, multi-center, Phase II clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of margetuximab plus chemotherapy compared with trastuzumab plus chemotherapy in 123 Chinese patients in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan with advanced HER2+ breast cancer who had received at least two prior lines of anti-HER2-directed therapy in the metastatic setting, including trastuzumab. The primary endpoint of the study was median progression-free survival (mPFS) evaluated by blinded independent central review (BICR) as defined by the achievement of at least 50% of the efficacy of margetuximab plus chemotherapy in the SOPHIA study (hazard ratio (HR) < 0.88). The secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), mPFS evaluated by investigator, and objective response rate (ORR).

In this study, the HR for PFS in the intent-to-treat population evaluated by BICR was 0.69 favoring the margetuximab combination, thus achieving the primary endpoint. The safety profile of margetuximab plus chemotherapy was acceptable and consistent with the safety profile of margetuximab plus chemotherapy seen in the SOPHIA trial. Zai Lab is planning to present the detailed study results at an upcoming medical conference. Based on these positive results, Zai Lab expects to file a BLA in China for this indication by approximately year end 2021.

“We are pleased to see that the results of our bridging study are consistent with those of the SOPHIA trial that were the basis for the approval of Margenza in the United States,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., President and Head of Global Development, Oncology. “Both trials support the potential use of margetuximab as another treatment option for a very difficult-to-treat patient population. The successful completion of our bridging study further demonstrates Zai Lab’s capabilities to produce clinical data of global quality to support regulatory approval in China in collaboration with our partners.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Announces Margetuximab Achieved Primary Objective in Bridging Study in Advanced HER2+ Breast Cancer in Greater China - Demonstrated efficacy and safety consistent with global SOPHIA study- Company expects to file BLA in China in advanced HER2+ breast cancer by approximately year end 2021 SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zai Lab …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...