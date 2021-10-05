checkAd

Otonomo Acquires Neura - Expanding its Pole Position from the Automotive to Mobility and Transportation Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

Otonomo’s new, powerful mobility intelligence platform unifies connected vehicle, mobility, and transportation data for actionable insights

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), (Nasdaq: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, announces that it has acquired Neura, Inc. (Neura), a leader in AI-powered Mobility Intelligence. Otonomo acquired 100% of Neura outstanding equity interests. Otonomo expects this acquisition to expedite Otonomo’s growth and to contribute positively to Otonomo’s revenue moving forward.

Otonomo's newly expanded mobility intelligence platform will leverage Neura’s advanced analytics powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, and diverse multi-layered data. 

In addition, today, Otonomo announced the launch of new solutions, leveraging Neura technologies, that will provide transportation planners, EV service providers, MaaS providers, fleets and others, with the actionable multimodal and mobility insights required for the effective planning and operation of expedient and sustainable transportation networks.   

Otonomo will host a conference call Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the acquisition. See the end of this announcement for additional details. 

Otonomo believes the mobility and transportation industries are clamoring for deeper visibility into mobility and multimodal transportation needs on a local and global scale. Otonomo aims to empower organizations across the mobility, transportation and automotive ecosystem to drive strategic, data-driven decisions by transforming vast amounts of rich, accurate data and activity signals into actionable and valuable insights. 

“The acquisition of Neura reinforces Otonomo’s leadership in the mobility, transportation and automotive data space,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and Co-Founder, Otonomo. He continued, “In response to our customer and market needs, we can now provide increased value and the required deeper and a more holistic view of mobility. Otonomo is excited to expand its portfolio of SaaS offerings to include vertical specific intelligence solutions. This elevates the Otonomo platform into an impactful solution for the wider mobility, transportation and automotive industries.”

