FTI Consulting Receives M&A Advisor, Turnaround Management Association and North American Power List Recognitions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has received several industry recognitions for its restructuring, transactions and renewables expertise.

The firm was honored in several categories by The M&A Advisor and the Turnaround Management Association (“TMA”), demonstrating its cross-segment strength in turnarounds and transactions, and was also recognized in A Word About Wind’s 2021 list of leading professionals in the North American power industry.

The M&A Advisor named FTI Consulting as Communications Firm of the Year and honored the firm for its work on five restructurings and transactions. In addition, Corporate Finance & Restructuring Senior Managing Directors Heath Gray, Peter Heinz and Tom Powell and Strategic Communications Senior Managing Director Rachel Chesley were recipients of the 12th Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards, which honors professionals who have reached a significant level of success in mergers and acquisitions, turnaround and financing while under the age of 40.

The following FTI Consulting professionals were recognized at the TMA 2021 Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards:

  • Senior Managing Director Jan Naifeh, Mid-Size Company Turnaround/Transaction — AAC Holdings, Inc.
  • Senior Managing Directors Deryck Helkaa and Tom Powell, Large Company Turnaround/Transaction — Stuart Olson Inc.

The A Word About Wind North American Power List highlights key trends in North America’s power industry. The publication named Chris LeWand, Power, Renewables & Utilities Practice Leader at FTI Consulting, as one of the 100 most influential people in the North American wind sector.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





