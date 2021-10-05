checkAd

Mydecine To Supply Lead Drug Candidate, MYCO-001, for Multi-Site NIDA Grant-Funded Smoking Cessation Study Lead by Dr. Matthew Johnson

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

Research to take place at Johns Hopkins, New York University and University of Alabama Birmingham

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction, today announced that it plans to supply its lead drug candidate, MYCO-001, for a multi-site smoking cessation study being conducted at Johns Hopkins University (“JHU”), New York University and the University of Alabama Birmingham by leading drug and substance use researcher, Dr. Matthew Johnson. Dr. Johnson received a U01 grant from National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to fund this study, making it the first time in over 50 years that the U.S. government has funded a study of a psychedelic compound for therapeutics.

Mydecine, which exercises a five-year research agreement with JHU to study the impact of psychedelics on smoking cessation amongst other initiatives, announced earlier this September that it had partnered with Dr. Johnson to complete a seamless Phase 2/3 smoking cessation clinical trial for MYCO-001. Projected to launch in Q1 2022, the Phase 2/3 clinical trial will run concurrently with the newly announced multi-state study. The company believes both studies will serve to provide further supportive efficacy and safety data for MYCO-001.

Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine stated, “The NIDA’s decision to fund the continuation of Dr. Johnson’s smoking cessation study is a strong validator of medicines, such as our MYCO-001 formulation, for the treatment of smoking cessation. Previous clinical results by Dr. Johnson and his team at Hopkins have shown six-month abstinence rates as high as 80%, which is unheard of in the addiction space. NIDA ranked this study incredibly high, which further solidifies our approach to treat this deadly addiction.”

Bartch continued, “We are excited to support Dr. Johnson and his team in this concurrently running study which we believe will add a significant benefit to support our 2/3 seamless design. We have made significant progress advancing our MYCO-001 clinical trials for smoking cessation to date with JHU. The opportunity to play an integral role in this landmark study by supplying our lead drug candidate, not only offers a significant opportunity to further advance our drug development through safer and more viable results, but demonstrates Mydecine’s leadership position in the emerging psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy industry.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mydecine To Supply Lead Drug Candidate, MYCO-001, for Multi-Site NIDA Grant-Funded Smoking Cessation Study Lead by Dr. Matthew Johnson Research to take place at Johns Hopkins, New York University and University of Alabama BirminghamDENVER, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...