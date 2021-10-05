Kutcho Copper Outlines Potential Open Pit & Underground Resource Expansion Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an overview of exploration targets at the Kutcho project (the “Project”) with an emphasis on open pit and underground targets at the Main, Sumac and Esso deposits that have the potential to expand the open pit and underground mineral resources beyond those contemplated for inclusion in the upcoming feasibility study.



“We are finalizing a detailed exploration plan for the Project that provides numerous opportunities to increase the open pit and underground mineral resources available for inclusion in future mine plans at the existing Main, Sumac and Esso deposits,” said Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper. “In addition, we plan to advance a number of green fields targets that show potential for discovery of completely new deposits and which have not seen any exploration conducted since 1990. The prospective mineralized horizons that host the three existing deposits repeat three times across our land position and VMS deposits typically occur in clusters along favourable horizons. With three deposits already identified along the Main-Sumac-Esso horizon and multiple underexplored targets, the Project has the making of a classic VMS district with significant upside potential.”