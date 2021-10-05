Kutcho Copper Outlines Potential Open Pit & Underground Resource Expansion Targets
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an overview of
exploration targets at the Kutcho project (the “Project”) with an emphasis on open pit and underground targets at the Main, Sumac and Esso deposits that have the potential to expand the open pit
and underground mineral resources beyond those contemplated for inclusion in the upcoming feasibility study.
“We are finalizing a detailed exploration plan for the Project that provides numerous opportunities to increase the open pit and underground mineral resources available for inclusion in future mine plans at the existing Main, Sumac and Esso deposits,” said Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper. “In addition, we plan to advance a number of green fields targets that show potential for discovery of completely new deposits and which have not seen any exploration conducted since 1990. The prospective mineralized horizons that host the three existing deposits repeat three times across our land position and VMS deposits typically occur in clusters along favourable horizons. With three deposits already identified along the Main-Sumac-Esso horizon and multiple underexplored targets, the Project has the making of a classic VMS district with significant upside potential.”
The Kutcho Project mineral rights encompass ~90% of the prospective Kutcho formation rocks east of Dease Lake, B.C. These prospective volcanic rocks are folded, repeating the favourable mineralized horizon that hosts the Main, Sumac and Esso volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits three times within the Project boundary, including the areas hosting the known deposits. Following an updated comprehensive review of available technical information, significant exploration opportunities have been identified, including several priority, drill-ready targets prospective for the discovery and definition of additional mineral resources.
Near Resource Targets (Figure 1)
Main Deposit
-
Open Pit Shell (Target 1): 459,000 tonnes of inferred mineral resources grading 1.35% copper equivalent (“CuEq”) (comprised of 0.78% Cu, 1.24% Zn, 0.60g/t Au and 16.8g/t Ag) lie
within a 0.45% CuEq cut-off grade pit shell for the Main deposit. and available for potential conversion into the measured and indicated mineral resource categories through additional drilling.
This represents about 2.3% of the total combined estimate of open pit mineral resources for the Main deposit and has the potential to not only increase the material available processing but also
reduce the strip ratio by converting material being treated as waste in the upcoming feasibility study into material available to feed the mill.
