Class 1 Nickel Provides Update on Environmental Baseline Studies at the Alexo-Dundonald Project

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing environmental baseline studies at its 100%-owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, located approximately 45 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario. These studies are being carried out by Story Environmental Inc. (“SEI”) of Haileybury, Ontario, and will serve as key components to advance the Project through exploration to production.

Environmental Baseline Program

The purpose of the environmental baseline work is to support future permitting requirements for the Alexo-Dundonald Project. Emphasis has been placed on the programs that will require multi-year, seasonal data. The environmental baseline studies are expected to be completed in the summer of 2022, with reporting on the baseline studies to be finished by the end of December 2022.

Baseline studies to support the development and permitting of the Project are underway in the following areas: surface water quality, hydrology, and groundwater levels and quality.

The surface water sampling program is designed to capture any spatial and temporal variations in water quality within the waterbodies located in and around the project area.  Initial site reconnaissance took place in April 2021. In May 2021, the water within the Alexo North and South Pits was sampled to determine the existing water quality at different depths in the historical pits. A monthly baseline surface water monitoring program began in July 2021. Monthly sampling will continue into the summer of 2022 in order to establish a robust dataset for permitting.

As part of the 2021 hydrology program, flow measurements and water levels were obtained at hydrology stations established at the outlets of two unnamed waterbodies in the Dundonald area. This data will facilitate the development of a rating curve for each station and will support future environmental permitting in the Dundonald area. Continuous water level data are also being collected at one unnamed lake. There are plans to collect additional flow measurements and water level data at other sites later in 2022.

The groundwater monitoring program began with the installation of additional groundwater monitoring wells in August 2021, to supplement the existing monitoring wells. Groundwater quality samples are being collected monthly to establish a comprehensive groundwater quality database. In addition, a level transducer has been installed, in one of the monitoring wells, to determine the range in static water levels. The groundwater level and quality data will be used to support hydrogeological studies for the historical Alexo South Pit Permit to Take Water.

