checkAd

Life Clips Subsidiary Cognitive Apps To Benefit From Apple's iPhone Features to Help Detect Depression, Cognitive Decline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  59   |   |   

Apple is working with UCLA, Biogen to see if daily activity data already gathered by its iPhone could signal mental health concerns; Cognitive Apps speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform measures, understands, and improves mental health

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), believes that Apple’s recently announced partnerships with Biogen and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to use iPhone data to assess mental health parallels the work of Life Clips’ Cognitive Apps Software solutions.

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, CEO and Co-founder of Cognitive Apps, said, "Just as Apple is working to develop algorithms which will allow the iPhone to assess mental health status, Cognitive Apps is currently working on AI technologies to identify early warning signs of mental health conditions. Cognitive Apps has developed revolutionary voice biomarkers that will allow for early intervention with preventive care to determine underlying causes for stress, anxiety and burnout and to suggest an appropriate treatment plan for cases that require attention." Dr. Gopishetty continued, "Even though all of this is currently under research, the prospect of such advances happening towards mental health is very exciting. Apple’s initiation provides a tremendous boost to the mental health industry market that is beneficial for each market player. We feel like we are all on the same side here."

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal discussed Apple’s development of algorithms which will allow the iPhone to assess mental health status using sensor-gathered activity, sleep and phone use data.i Cognitive Apps expects this research to add additional validity to its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform.

Apple's Biogen study includes the iPhones and Apple Watches of about 20,000 participants to establish data points which can be used to track brain function over time. The ultimate goal is to identify signs of mild cognitive impairment, which may eventually advance into Alzheimer’s disease while it is in its early stages. Meanwhile, Apple’s study with UCLA will engage 3,000 participants and focus on detecting conditions like stress, anxiety and depression by analyzing physical qualities, as well as mental health indicators like emotions, concentration, energy level and state of mind. Biogen makes the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. In 2019 Apple conducted a study with Eli Lilly which found that patients already diagnosed with mild dementia or cognitive impairment typed more slowly on their smartphones than those in the control group. The study also found those individuals sent fewer text messages and used “helper apps” like the clock more often. Cognitive Apps solution is not limited to the single platform. The product is available on Apple and Android devices.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Life Clips Subsidiary Cognitive Apps To Benefit From Apple's iPhone Features to Help Detect Depression, Cognitive Decline Apple is working with UCLA, Biogen to see if daily activity data already gathered by its iPhone could signal mental health concerns; Cognitive Apps speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform measures, understands, and improves mental …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...