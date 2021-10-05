Life Clips Subsidiary Cognitive Apps To Benefit From Apple's iPhone Features to Help Detect Depression, Cognitive Decline

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, CEO and Co-founder of Cognitive Apps, said, "Just as Apple is working to develop algorithms which will allow the iPhone to assess mental health status, Cognitive Apps is currently working on AI technologies to identify early warning signs of mental health conditions. Cognitive Apps has developed revolutionary voice biomarkers that will allow for early intervention with preventive care to determine underlying causes for stress, anxiety and burnout and to suggest an appropriate treatment plan for cases that require attention." Dr. Gopishetty continued, "Even though all of this is currently under research, the prospect of such advances happening towards mental health is very exciting. Apple’s initiation provides a tremendous boost to the mental health industry market that is beneficial for each market player. We feel like we are all on the same side here."

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal discussed Apple’s development of algorithms which will allow the iPhone to assess mental health status using sensor-gathered activity, sleep and phone use data.i Cognitive Apps expects this research to add additional validity to its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform.

Apple's Biogen study includes the iPhones and Apple Watches of about 20,000 participants to establish data points which can be used to track brain function over time. The ultimate goal is to identify signs of mild cognitive impairment, which may eventually advance into Alzheimer’s disease while it is in its early stages. Meanwhile, Apple’s study with UCLA will engage 3,000 participants and focus on detecting conditions like stress, anxiety and depression by analyzing physical qualities, as well as mental health indicators like emotions, concentration, energy level and state of mind. Biogen makes the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. In 2019 Apple conducted a study with Eli Lilly which found that patients already diagnosed with mild dementia or cognitive impairment typed more slowly on their smartphones than those in the control group. The study also found those individuals sent fewer text messages and used “helper apps” like the clock more often. Cognitive Apps solution is not limited to the single platform. The product is available on Apple and Android devices.