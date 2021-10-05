Gold Bull Commences Ground Geophysics to Refine Drill Targets at Sandman

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Geophysical Survey known as a Controlled Source Audio Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) within its 100% owned Sandman Project (“Sandman” or the “Project”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

  • Ground Geophysics is proving an efficient technique for targeting mineralization undercover at Sandman
  • CSAMT can detect resistivity contrasts in the rocks below the surface which assists in defining and ranking high priority drill targets
  • Drill program planned to commence upon receipt of geophysical data – Q4 2021

Gold Bull Vice President - Exploration, David Johnson commented:

Areas prospective for gold within the Sandman project are extensively covered by wind-blown sand, concealing the geological indicators of mineralizing processes we might otherwise observe at surface. We are drawing on the management team’s experience applying surface geochemistry and geophysics to covered terrains in Australia and Africa. Orientation lag geochemical sampling over the Silica Ridge deposit provided encouragement that the technique can work in this setting, and analysis of the drill hole geochemical data from the Sandman deposits aids our understanding of pathfinder element associations. CSAMT is a proven geophysical technique in epithermal gold exploration, particularly in Nevada. We are integrating these new datasets with existing geological mapping, drilling, ground and airborne geophysical surveys, using our understanding of epithermal mineral systems and orientation over known deposits at Sandman. Our current exploration model, discussed in the recent press release, is focused on the search for a world-class gold orebody.

BACKGROUND

DIAS Geophysical of Saskatoon SK has commenced a Controlled Source Audio Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) survey (Figure 1) within the Sandman project, starting with a set of north-south oriented traverses covering a target zone east of the Silica Ridge deposit. Reconnaissance surface geochemical sampling, using a method akin to lag sampling of desert deflation pavement material (refer to Carver, R., Chenoweth, L.M., Mazzucchelli, R., Oates, C.J., & Robbins, T. (1987). “Lag” — a geochemical sampling medium for arid regions. Journal of Geochemical Exploration, 28, 183-199), has provided encouraging initial results and infill sampling will be conducted prior to completion of the CSAMT survey. CSAMT lines are also planned to cover the Abel Knoll deposit, to aid planning of drilling to follow up the intersection of 90 m (295 ft) at 0.6 g/t Au from 76.2 m (250 ft) in hole SA-0031 (refer to press release “Gold Bull reports significant new gold mineralization outside of current resource at Sandman including: 90m at 0.6 g/t Au” dated July 28, 2021).

