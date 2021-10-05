Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire
-- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today
announced it has been selected to present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:30 pm ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The Nephros
presentation will be delivered by CEO, Andy Astor.
For more information about the LD Micro Main Event, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_76871/conference_home.html
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.
About LD Micro
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information about LD Micro, visit:http://www.ldmicro.com
Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
Andy Astor, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
andy@nephros.com
0 Kommentare