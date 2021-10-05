Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced it has been selected to present at the 14 th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:30 pm ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The Nephros presentation will be delivered by CEO, Andy Astor.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information about LD Micro, visit: http://www.ldmicro.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Andy Astor, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy@nephros.com