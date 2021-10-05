Humacyte Leadership to Present at Seven Scientific and Industry Events in October

“We’ve made remarkable progress with our human acellular vessel (HAV) and continue to advance the HAV through multiple late-stage clinical and preclinical trials,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “We’re pleased to have an opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators in the industry at upcoming conferences, and look forward to sharing data and findings that highlight the potential of HAV to be a valuable tool for many diseases and conditions.”

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that senior leadership will present at seven scientific and industry events in October 2021.

The details of the events are as follows:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Session: Company presentation

Title: The Commercial-Scale LUNA200 System Enables Production of Universally Implantable Regenerative Human Tissue

The presentation will highlight Humacyte’s corporate and clinical achievements to date, as well as the three-month data from its Phase 2 comparability trial that evaluated product from the commercial-scale LUNA200 system which currently supplies HAVs for pivotal and ongoing clinical trial programs.

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 9:30-9:45 a.m. PDT

Presenter: Dale Sander, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Humacyte

UC San Diego Inaugural Sanford Stem Cell Symposium

Session: Bioengineering Stem Cells

Title: Bioengineering Stem Cells in the Lung

The presentation will discuss key design criteria for whole lung regeneration, and recent efforts at reconstituting the lung alveolus, which is the main location for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the lungs.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 2:20-2:40 p.m. PDT, followed by a live panel discussion

Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

6th Bioengineering & Translational Medicine Conference

Session: 4

Title: Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine

The keynote presentation will cover Humacyte’s progress in clinical vascular regeneration, as well as preclinical updates in utilizing the HAV to deliver pancreatic islets, as well as preclinical updates in whole lung regeneration.