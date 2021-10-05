checkAd

Humacyte Leadership to Present at Seven Scientific and Industry Events in October

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that senior leadership will present at seven scientific and industry events in October 2021.

“We’ve made remarkable progress with our human acellular vessel (HAV) and continue to advance the HAV through multiple late-stage clinical and preclinical trials,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “We’re pleased to have an opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators in the industry at upcoming conferences, and look forward to sharing data and findings that highlight the potential of HAV to be a valuable tool for many diseases and conditions.”

The details of the events are as follows:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Session: Company presentation
Title: The Commercial-Scale LUNA200 System Enables Production of Universally Implantable Regenerative Human Tissue
The presentation will highlight Humacyte’s corporate and clinical achievements to date, as well as the three-month data from its Phase 2 comparability trial that evaluated product from the commercial-scale LUNA200 system which currently supplies HAVs for pivotal and ongoing clinical trial programs.
Location: Carlsbad, CA
Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 9:30-9:45 a.m. PDT
Presenter: Dale Sander, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Humacyte

UC San Diego Inaugural Sanford Stem Cell Symposium
Session: Bioengineering Stem Cells
Title: Bioengineering Stem Cells in the Lung
The presentation will discuss key design criteria for whole lung regeneration, and recent efforts at reconstituting the lung alveolus, which is the main location for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the lungs.
Location: Virtual webcast
Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 2:20-2:40 p.m. PDT, followed by a live panel discussion
Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

6th Bioengineering & Translational Medicine Conference
Session: 4
Title: Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine
The keynote presentation will cover Humacyte’s progress in clinical vascular regeneration, as well as preclinical updates in utilizing the HAV to deliver pancreatic islets, as well as preclinical updates in whole lung regeneration.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humacyte Leadership to Present at Seven Scientific and Industry Events in October DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that senior leadership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...