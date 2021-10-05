checkAd

Statera Biopharma Announces CEO Mike Handley to Speak During Virtual B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:32  |  41   |   |   

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that Michael K. Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to participate as an expert speaker during the 2nd Annual B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit. The virtual conference is taking place October 6-7, 2021.

The details of Mr. Handley’s presentation are as follows:

Event: B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit
Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021
Session: Novel Approaches to Disrupting B & T Cell Collaborations
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Registration: https://b-and-t-cell-for-autoimmune.com/register/

During a session, titled “Immune Homeostasis and How It Relates to B & T Cells in Autoimmune Disease,” Mr. Handley will highlight the Company’s immune-modulation platform technology and its ability to engineer therapies that restore the balance between the cellular (Th1) and the humoral (Th2) immune systems. Mr. Handley will discuss the role Th2 lymphocytes play in targeting external pathogens through the activation of B cells and antibody production to effect dendritic cells, which are natural activators of killer T cells, also known as cytotoxic T cells or CD8+ T cells.

Statera Biopharma is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Statera’s internal pipeline includes clinical-stage programs for Crohn’s disease, COVID-19, pancreatic cancer and hematology.

Mr. Handley’s presentation will be available for viewing by all registered conference attendees on the summit’s virtual platform. A recording of event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Statera website following the conclusion of the conference.

Formerly known as Cytocom, Inc., Statera Biopharma emerged as a publicly traded entity following the reverse merger between the former Cleveland BioLabs and the formerly private Cytocom Inc., which was completed on July 27, 2021. The company announced its new corporate name, Statera BioPharma, on August 31, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Statera Biopharma Announces CEO Mike Handley to Speak During Virtual B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...