Statera Biopharma Announces CEO Mike Handley to Speak During Virtual B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that Michael K. Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to participate as an expert speaker during the 2 nd Annual B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit. The virtual conference is taking place October 6-7, 2021.

Event: B & T Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Disease Drug Development Summit Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021 Session: Novel Approaches to Disrupting B & T Cell Collaborations Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Registration: https://b-and-t-cell-for-autoimmune.com/register/

During a session, titled “Immune Homeostasis and How It Relates to B & T Cells in Autoimmune Disease,” Mr. Handley will highlight the Company’s immune-modulation platform technology and its ability to engineer therapies that restore the balance between the cellular (Th1) and the humoral (Th2) immune systems. Mr. Handley will discuss the role Th2 lymphocytes play in targeting external pathogens through the activation of B cells and antibody production to effect dendritic cells, which are natural activators of killer T cells, also known as cytotoxic T cells or CD8+ T cells.

Statera Biopharma is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Statera’s internal pipeline includes clinical-stage programs for Crohn’s disease, COVID-19, pancreatic cancer and hematology.

Mr. Handley’s presentation will be available for viewing by all registered conference attendees on the summit’s virtual platform. A recording of event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Statera website following the conclusion of the conference.

Formerly known as Cytocom, Inc., Statera Biopharma emerged as a publicly traded entity following the reverse merger between the former Cleveland BioLabs and the formerly private Cytocom Inc., which was completed on July 27, 2021. The company announced its new corporate name, Statera BioPharma, on August 31, 2021.