Golden Tag Receives Approval to Quadruple Number of Drill Pads on San Diego Project

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "Quadrupling the number of potential drill setups demonstrates our conviction in the potential to add significant mineralization to our existing resource base in a cost-effective manner and will enable the Company to effectively follow up on the successes from the current program. It will also allow us to better determine the full extent of the geologic endowment at the San Diego Project. Major Drilling has retained most of their key equipment onsite and is expected to mobilize a drill to the project in October 2021.”

Review by Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.



Cautionary Statement:

