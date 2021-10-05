checkAd

Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money "5@5" on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money "5@5" connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.

The Mines and Money 5@5 Event on October 7 at 9 am PST will include the CEOs of three royalty companies, including:

  • Alex Tsukernik, CEO, Nova Royalty
  • David Cole, CEO, EMX Royalty Corp
  • Brendan Yurik, CEO, Electric Royalties

Host: Andrew Thake, Head of Content, Mines and Money

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, highlights, "Our investment proposition is exactly what the market is looking for: a way for investors to get exposure to the global transition to clean energy via the metals that will be the building blocks of that future. With a diversified portfolio and utilizing the royalty business model Electric Royalties is able to provide an investment vehicle which provides significant upside to the clean energy transition over the next several years while doing so with a reduced risk profile. We're excited to start ramping up our marketing to get the story out there."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide investor relations services to the Company for a period of 3 months. In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company will pay a monthly fee of C$10,000 and issue Oak Hill 150,000 options in Electric Royalties with an exercise price of $0.40 per share having a term of eighteen months.

Oak Hill Financial - Investor Relations

Oak Hill is a Toronto-based firm which develops strategic platforms for its clients that are utilized to gain exposure to, and recognition in, the capital markets. Oak Hill provides capital markets and investor relations services. Its team has marketed corporate issuers ranging in market cap from $10M to $2B in a variety of different sectors to the Canadian retail brokerage channel and institutional networks. Oak Hill's team has extensive experience across equity capital markets, equity research, institutional equity sales and traditional investor relations - resulting in tailored and highly collaborative solutions. Oak Hill is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2460, Toronto, Ontario.

