checkAd

National Survey Reveals Mega-Trend Digital Technology Adoption Boosts Patient Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 13:45  |  16   |   |   

According to a new national poll of ambulatory healthcare decision-makers conducted by Xtelligent Healthcare Media and commissioned by NextGen Healthcare, 83% of survey respondents believe patient engagement solutions play a moderate to significant role in patient outcomes and organizational financial success. Doctors have experienced widespread change over the past decade as advances in health information technology (HIT) have transformed the way care is delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this transformation. The rapid adoption of new technology has increased patient expectations that it can improve the access, availability and continuity of their care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005464/en/

Recent survey on behalf of NextGen Healthcare reveals digital technology adoption boosts patient engagement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recent survey on behalf of NextGen Healthcare reveals digital technology adoption boosts patient engagement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In total, 103 healthcare providers and administrators answered the online survey. These individuals included decision-makers such as CEOs, CIOs, COOs, directors of quality and medical directors from ambulatory organizations including behavioral health, primary care, urgent care and specialty care practices. All organizations had more than 11 providers, but most (65%) had over 26.

Results Highlight Three Key Trends:

  • HIT solutions enable patient access and financial success: According to respondents, two key capabilities: pre-visit or check-in workflows (76%) and telehealth (68%) are crucial. These two capabilities reduce the administrative burden on front-office staff, reduce the amount of time spent in office completing paperwork and—in the case of telehealth—reduce the number of missed appointments.
  • Successful patient engagement solutions should be integrated into existing platforms: Patient engagement technologies should integrate with existing workflows and platforms in order to ease provider burden. Nearly all ambulatory care executives (95%) believe the success of patient engagement technologies hinges on provider adoption and that it is moderately or very important in a HIT solution.
  • Provider burden is eased through education and training: Over half (51%) of practices indicated they were increasing their education and training on the appropriate use of HIT solutions to ease the burden on providers.

“The results of this survey align with what we have seen over the past 18 months since the pandemic began – there has been a strong demand for patient-centric digital front doors like our Patient Experience Platform,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Features including virtual visits and pre-check help improve patient access and satisfaction, as well as provider workflow. We had the vision for a digital front door in 2019 and made strategic acquisitions that enable us to provide a vastly improved patient/provider connection, well-timed to meet this growing market demand.”

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by Xtelligent Healthcare Media on behalf of NextGen Healthcare from June 6 to July 23, 2021 among a pool of 103 top healthcare providers ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample; therefore, no estimate of a theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact NextGen Healthcare.

About Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Xtelligent Healthcare Media has a network of healthcare-specific sites, podcasts, virtual events and research that provide news and industry intelligence to over 1.5 million visitors per quarter who want to learn about best practices necessary to maintain clinical and operational success. Xtelligent is the largest B2B healthcare integrated marketing services, media and data company and currently works with hundreds of healthcare companies delivering marketing services, demand generation, data-driven ROI, custom content and thought leadership.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Survey Reveals Mega-Trend Digital Technology Adoption Boosts Patient Engagement According to a new national poll of ambulatory healthcare decision-makers conducted by Xtelligent Healthcare Media and commissioned by NextGen Healthcare, 83% of survey respondents believe patient engagement solutions play a moderate to significant …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrLeading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that NextGen Healthcare Shareholders Vote on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21NextGen Healthcare President and CEO David Sides Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21NextGen Healthcare Sets the Record Straight
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21The Razin Group Issues Presentation Detailing the Need to Reset the Balance of Power in NextGen Healthcare’s Dysfunctional and Insular Boardroom
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21NextGen Healthcare Enables Care Resource Community Health Centers to Improve Patient Experience and Clinical Outcomes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21NextGen Healthcare Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21NextGen Healthcare Appoints David Sides President and Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21NextGen Healthcare Enables ‘Care Anywhere’ for Klamath Tribal Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21NextGen Healthcare to Participate at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21The Razin Group Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to NextGen Healthcare Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten