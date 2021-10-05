Quotient Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

“I am delighted to welcome a strong and experienced commercial leader like Mohammad to the Executive team. During the last 30 years, he has been partnering with customers across the globe. Mohammad will be instrumental in accelerating the commercialization of our MosaiQ solution. He will continue to build the commercial team and expand the distribution channels while ensuring we deliver high value-added services to our customers,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced Mohammad El Khoury as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. El Khoury will oversee all commercial activities for the company as it continues to expand globally.

Mr. El Khoury joins the Company from QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN), where he served as President, Head of Global Sales of Molecular Diagnostics leading a global team of over 600 people. While there, he drove commercial strategies for major diagnostic portfolios some of which included, infectious disease, transfusion, digital PCR, and COVID-19 testing solutions. He also led expansion strategies across different geographies. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Commercial Performance at bioMérieux, leading a cross-functional international team. While there, he secured top-line profitability worldwide by driving regional go-to-market strategies and execution plans. Mr. El Khoury also brings international experience in leadership roles at Roche Diagnostics and GE Healthcare.

“I am very much looking forward to joining the Quotient team and bring value to customers. I will develop all key actions to continue building a best-in-class commercial team and establish key priorities in support of the launch of the MosaiQ solution in transfusion and beyond,” said Mr. El Khoury, Chief Commercial Officer of Quotient.

In connection with his appointment, the Company granted Mr. El Khoury, 300,148 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) (the Sign-On RSUs) and share options to purchase 235,477 of the Company’s ordinary shares (the Sign-On Options). Such grants were issued outside of the Company’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan and were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors pursuant to the inducement grant exception under the Nasdaq Rule 563(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to Mr. El Khoury’s joining the Company as the Chief Commercial Officer.