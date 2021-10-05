checkAd

Ferrellgas Celebrates National Customer Service Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 13:45  |  15   |   |   

Overland Park, Kan. , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employee-owners of nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas, long known for providing excellent customer service, are taking time this week to celebrate National Customer Service Week.

This special week received an official proclamation by the U.S. Congress in 1992 to help recognize the importance of good service along with those committed to providing it every day. It is honored each year by businesses around the world the first full business week of October. This year’s event runs October 4-8 and features the theme “Heart of Service.”

“National Customer Service Week comes at the perfect time for Ferrellgas, as this is the beginning of that time of year when propane homeowners count on us most,” said Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche. “Propane customers are like any consumer. They want to be listened to and they want a provider that’s easy to do business with. They want someone they know will always have their back. This week we are thanking those Ferrellgas customer service professionals who are the very heart of the service we offer throughout entire year, whether our customer is heating their home or using a Blue Rhino tank to create a memorable backyard experience.”  

Zertuche said Ferrellgas remains focused on investing in state-of-the-art technology and implementing tools used by both employees and customers to ensure great service and a great customer experience. She added the company has a number of plans in place throughout the week to focus on the importance of customer service and celebrate Ferrellgas’ many service successes. Meetings held by corporate and operations teams throughout the week will have a customer service focus, and employees will have opportunities to recognize service successes by their co-workers.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. 

CONTACT: Immediate Release
Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferrellgas Celebrates National Customer Service Week Overland Park, Kan. , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The employee-owners of nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas, long known for providing excellent customer service, are taking time this week to celebrate National Customer Service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...