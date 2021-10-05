ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) , a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), announces that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5 th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

