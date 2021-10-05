Axcella Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference.

A live audio webcast of this discussion will be available on the “Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellahealth.com, at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 12, 2021. A replay will also be available on Axcella’s website for 90 days following the presentation.