Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global Launch

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO) , an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry announces its DTC jewelry brand, Aphrodite's, has launched its limited release "You Are Gold" collection worldwide. This launch expands their expertly beautifully crafted line of gift pieces to HENRYs (High Earners Not Rich Yet) and their current customers worldwide. With this gold collection, Aphrodite's is the first fashion jewelry brand to execute a launch in the fine jewelry space with custom-crafted inspirational message cards and gift boxes for an unprecedented, elevated gifting experience.

Aphrodite's is poised to make gifting easy during the upcoming holiday season for the fast-growing jewelry consumer, the 35- to 55-year-old mid to high-income demographic group with its "You Are Gold" line. Browse the video of this beautiful collection here.

This collection features 12 solid gold pendants, such as, the ever-popular coin medallion, representing love, luck, life, hope, and dreams to inspire, empower and delight the everyday woman in her everyday moments. And, it's designed to be timeless with a collector's appeal.

Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's states, "Our whole team is excited to offer this exclusive pioneering collection. The ideal everyday essential, it's the must-have versatile statement-making accent for any occasion (formal or casual) and any look (day or night)."

"We've experienced a lot of exciting growth over the last 6 months," said Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International, Inc. "Now, with the addition of "You Are Gold", we'll continue our evolution into the upmarket space for Aphrodite's. Our ultimate global vision is to see our Aphrodite's customers styled from head to toe with our hand-crafted unique gorgeous designs. He added, "With this collection, we are expecting to tap into the solid gold global market which has been estimated at $2.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to increase to $2.9 billion by 2027. This disruptive expansion in the DTC space gives Aphrodite's a cutting edge". He continues, "Since our acquisition, we have done a lot of changes to improve top revenue and bottom line. And the addition of "You Are Gold" in the fourth quarter, which is the best quarter of the year for ecommerce, is another step for Aphrodite's to be the brand leader in the DTC space."