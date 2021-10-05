Halberd's VITASHIELDMAX(TM) Immunity Support Product Available on Amazon

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced that its nutraceutical immune support product, VitaShieldMaxTM, is now available through Amazon, in addition to its availability through Halberd's …

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are pleased that our product will now also be available through Amazon, and will be able to reach virtually anyone in need of immunity support to maintain their body's health and resistance to diseases. Halberd's scientists carefully formulated VitaShieldMax TM ingredients to support key immune system needs. References supporting ingredient selection can be found in a 120-page compilation of numerous medical articles on Halberd's website ."

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com;

support@halberdcorporation.com

http://www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

