Pacton Appoints VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it has appointed senior geologist, Karly Oliver, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration. Ms. Oliver is a professional geologist with more than a decade of experience in the exploration and mining industry. She is a current director of Pacton Gold and has an in-depth understanding of the Red Lake region.

Nav Dhaliwal, Interim President and CEO of Pacton, commented, "We are very pleased that Karly Oliver has accepted the role of VP Exploration. We have just completed successful drilling at both of our projects in the Red Lake gold rush and are now entering a crucial planning phase in the run up to our next programs. Karly's unrivalled knowledge of the projects and her deep understanding of Red Lake geology will be of great value to Pacton as we move forward."

Karly Oliver, P. Geo. has previously worked with New Gold Inc.'s corporate exploration group where she coordinated exploration programs and mineral resource delineation projects across North America. Ms. Oliver acts as a technical consultant for several publicly listed exploration companies exploring for and advancing gold projects in Canada and internationally. She a Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science in Earth and Ocean Sciences from the University of British Columbia and a Geographic Information Systems Applications Specialist Graduate Certificate from Sir Sandford Fleming College.

About Pacton Gold
Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.
Nav Dhaliwal
Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold



Disclaimer

