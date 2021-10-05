FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth

The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California MarketVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. (" FinCanna ") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the "The Galley", is experiencing strong customer demand and increasing revenue growth as it approaches profitability. As previously announced , FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.

The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California Market

The Galley has a strong roster of new clients including brands with new IP, multi-state operators and large established California cannabis brands, all scheduled to come on board in October that will further increase revenues. Additionally, QVI is experiencing a steady flow of re-orders from existing clients that is establishing an increasing base of monthly recurring revenues.

Annie Holman, founder and CEO of QVI Inc. stated, "We are thrilled with the growth we're seeing from both in and out of state brands which we attribute to our amazing team and our ability to formulate and produce just about any type of cannabis infused product that the market demands. We are increasingly being recognized as "the" co-manufacturing solution when only the "best" will do."

The Galley, a Type N licence holder allows brands with new IP, multi-state operators, out-of-state and existing California brands to bring cannabis infused products into the market much faster and more efficiently than permitting, licencing, financing and constructing their own manufacturing facilities. Additionally, there is a growing number of highly recognized out-of-state brands wanting to quickly establish market share in California but have no existing footprint or ability to penetrate the market without a licenced manufacturing facility.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "As QVI approaches profitability, we are increasingly confident our investment in QVI will generate a strong ROI for shareholders and anticipate that revenues will increase substantially over the coming months from repeat business, new customer commitments and the launch of the Galley's own branded products. The growing customer demand continues to prove the co-manufacturing model. Enabling brands to outsource their infused cannabis production is a critical, yet highly underserved part of the cannabis supply chain in California, and we are well positioned to fill this gap in the market."