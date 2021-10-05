checkAd

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California MarketVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") …

The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the "The Galley", is experiencing strong customer demand and increasing revenue growth as it approaches profitability. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.

The Galley has a strong roster of new clients including brands with new IP, multi-state operators and large established California cannabis brands, all scheduled to come on board in October that will further increase revenues. Additionally, QVI is experiencing a steady flow of re-orders from existing clients that is establishing an increasing base of monthly recurring revenues.

Annie Holman, founder and CEO of QVI Inc. stated, "We are thrilled with the growth we're seeing from both in and out of state brands which we attribute to our amazing team and our ability to formulate and produce just about any type of cannabis infused product that the market demands. We are increasingly being recognized as "the" co-manufacturing solution when only the "best" will do."

The Galley, a Type N licence holder allows brands with new IP, multi-state operators, out-of-state and existing California brands to bring cannabis infused products into the market much faster and more efficiently than permitting, licencing, financing and constructing their own manufacturing facilities. Additionally, there is a growing number of highly recognized out-of-state brands wanting to quickly establish market share in California but have no existing footprint or ability to penetrate the market without a licenced manufacturing facility.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "As QVI approaches profitability, we are increasingly confident our investment in QVI will generate a strong ROI for shareholders and anticipate that revenues will increase substantially over the coming months from repeat business, new customer commitments and the launch of the Galley's own branded products. The growing customer demand continues to prove the co-manufacturing model. Enabling brands to outsource their infused cannabis production is a critical, yet highly underserved part of the cannabis supply chain in California, and we are well positioned to fill this gap in the market."

Seite 1 von 3
FinCanna Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California MarketVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in ...
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend
Hidden Level Launches Low-Altitude Airspace Monitoring Service in Arlington, TX
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Proud of Expanding Client Roster of Women-Led Cannabis Brands
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. to Launch "Big Fish" Cannabis Edibles Brand
Accesswire | Analysen