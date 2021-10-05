checkAd

Financial Planning Practice in Future Will Be More Innovative, More Human and More in Demand, According to Global CFP Professionals

FPSB Research Shows Global Financial Planning Community Optimistic About Profession's Future, Committed to Professionalism and Eager to Promote Value of Holistic Financial Planning

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program outside the United States, has released the results of its Future of Financial Planning Practice research, a survey of 4,250 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals across 23 territories, conducted in partnership with the global FPSB Network. The survey was carried out as a complement to FPSB's Global Job Analysis, a landmark international study on the current practice of financial planning, and captures CFP professionals' view on trends likely to affect financial advice delivery in the next five years.

  • Technology expected to enhance the practice of financial planning. CFP professionals viewed financial technology (42%) as the factor likely to have the greatest impact on how financial planners work with clients over the next five years, with almost 70% favorably viewing technology as something that would allow them to spend more time doing financial planning with clients. Two thirds (66%) of CFP professionals increased their efforts to shift to a more virtual practice during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a majority expect at least 40% of their client meetings to continue to be virtual in the near future.

  • Financial planning relationships shift towards collaboration, financial planners embrace "softer" skills. During the Covid-19 pandemic, almost one third (32%) of CFP professionals reported being more involved with their clients in managing emotions. When asked about the value financial planners will provide to clients in the future, over half the CFP professionals surveyed reported that collaborating to set and achieve financial goals (29%) and providing objective advice to facilitate decision-making (27%) will be the greatest value they can provide to clients. In support of this shift towards more collaborative client relationships, CFP professionals reported financial planners needed to learn more about behavioral finance (55%) and coaching (43%) to be successful in the future, along with more traditional topics such as financial issues related to aging (68%), estate planning (62%) and investment management (57%).   

 

