Financial Planning Practice in Future Will Be More Innovative, More Human and More in Demand, According to Global CFP Professionals

FPSB Research Shows Global Financial Planning Community Optimistic About Profession's Future, Committed to Professionalism and Eager to Promote Value of Holistic Financial Planning

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program outside the United States, has released the results of its Future of Financial Planning Practice research, a survey of 4,250 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals across 23 territories, conducted in partnership with the global FPSB Network. The survey was carried out as a complement to FPSB's Global Job Analysis, a landmark international study on the current practice of financial planning, and captures CFP professionals' view on trends likely to affect financial advice delivery in the next five years.