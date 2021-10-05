DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Scientific publication Secarna Pharmaceuticals announces publication of new preclinical data showing strong potential of LNAplus(TM)-based ASOs to effectively treat diabetic kidney disease 05.10.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compelling in vivo and in vitro data published in peer-reviewed Journal of the American Society of Nephrology

Secarna's LNAplus TM -based ASOs effectively and specifically target cell death-promoting transcription factor C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP), a mediator of diabetes-induced stress conditions in the kidneys

ASO approach holds potential to be exciting new therapeutic modality in halting progression of diabetic kidney disease

Pre-clinical testing and planning of clinical trial program will follow next year

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, October 05, 2021 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, today announced the publication of new preclinical data supporting the use of ASOs in the treatment of diabetic kidney disease. The data were published in the peer-reviewed publication, Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. The article can be found here, a summary of the publication can be found here.

Researchers selected the cell death-promoting transcription factor C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP) for a target, as it is known to be a key regulator of the endoplasmic reticulum (ER)-stress response. When chronically activated, the ER-stress response can be linked to a variety of diseases, including diabetic kidney disease (DKD). The studies discussed in the publication evaluated the use of ASOs targeting CHOP as a potential new approach to treating DKD.