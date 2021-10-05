checkAd

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB) (“Anebulo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction, today announced that management will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held October 14 -15, 2021 in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City and virtually. Management will deliver a company presentation on October 15th at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Investors can register for the event here and view the live presentation here.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of acute cannabinoid intoxication within one hour of administration. Clinical trials completed to date have shown that ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed, well tolerated and leads to weight loss, an effect that is consistent with central cannabinoid receptor type 1 antagonism. For further information about Anebulo, please visit www.anebulo.com.



