Silverback Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s Chief Executive Officer, and Valerie Odegard, Ph.D., Silverback’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT). The live webcast of the presentation will be available on Silverback’s investor relations website.