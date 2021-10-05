New Gig-Speed Fiber Internet Available to 6,500 Southwestern Pennsylvania Homes and Businesses from Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Fiber Internet offers highly competitive pricing and plans to meet a wide range of customer needs. Symmetrical 1-gig service, available for $70 per month, allows consumers to easily work and learn from home, video chat without freezing, and download or upload high-definition video with multiple connected devices simultaneously. It includes equipment and installation costs, and all residential plans feature a one-year price lock with no contract required.

More than 6,500 homes and small businesses in Cranberry Township, Gibsonia, Mars, Sarver, Valencia and Wexford, Pa., can now connect to new, gig-speed, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband services from Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL).

Fiber customers benefit from increased reliability and faster download and upload speeds. Understanding its customers use their data to access critical services, Consolidated never imposes a data cap, throttles speeds or charges extra for heavy users. Local businesses will also benefit from increased speeds and reliability for online retail, point of sale and inventory as well as for a number of voice and cloud communication solutions offered by Consolidated.

“We’re offering some of the fastest, most affordable internet speeds in the country,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business services at Consolidated Communications. “The fiber network connectivity we’re delivering to residents and small businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania communities provides endless benefits and opportunities for individuals, students, families, entrepreneurs and small business owners across the area.”

Consolidated’s investment in Pennsylvania is part of the company’s ongoing fiber expansion plan to upgrade more than 70% of its service footprint to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds by 2025. Fiber network builds are also underway in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Texas and Vermont.

Residents can visit consolidated.com/FiberLife to pre-register or order new fiber service, or call 1-888-598-1785 to learn more. Business owners can visit consolidated.com/FiberBiz to learn more about fiber at work. Consumers can also add streaming content available through one of Consolidated’s featured partners with the flexibility to watch their favorite programs on any device.

