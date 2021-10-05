checkAd

MLS’s Columbus Crew Scores with an Aruba ESP Network for a Seamless, Inviting and Dynamic Fan Journey at Lower.com Field

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Columbus Crew, the Major League Soccer (MLS) reigning champion, has deployed an Aruba ESP converged wired and wireless network to streamline and automate stadium operations such as ticketing and security, as well as provide reliable, high-performing Wi-Fi and new matchday experiences to fans. The Crew’s new Lower.com Field sits on 12 acres, accommodates more than 20,000 fans and also features a 62,000-square-foot public plaza equipped with a 14’x24’ video board to host concerts, watch parties and other public events.

With the vision to create a next-generation seamless fan journey from ticket purchase to the parking lot and through the stadium gates, the Columbus Crew deployed a combination of Aruba’s wired and wireless solutions that support the stadium’s technology-enabled amenities, including pervasive Wi-Fi connectivity, opt-in facial recognition ticketing, Evolv Express security screening, and mobile ordering and cashless payment throughout the venue. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the vision to create a next-generation seamless fan journey from ticket purchase to the parking lot and through the stadium gates, the Crew deployed a combination of Aruba’s wired and wireless solutions that support the stadium’s technology-enabled amenities, including pervasive Wi-Fi connectivity, opt-in facial recognition ticketing, Evolv Express security screening, and mobile ordering and cashless payment throughout the venue.

“One of the first things that we really focused on is providing a great connectivity experience, not only in the seats, but everywhere in the stadium,” said Brandon Covert, vice president of Information Technology for Haslam Sports Group. “At the gates, when there are 12,000 people waiting to get in and they’re trying to pull up their tickets, or when walking through the concourses at halftime among 20,000 people, it is a very challenging environment for live venues. That is one of the major reasons we pushed really hard towards a very robust Aruba infrastructure.”

