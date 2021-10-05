Qualtrics to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Oct. 20, 2021

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the XM category, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results with the investment community at 3 p.m. Mountain Time. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Qualtrics Investor Relations website at www.qualtrics.com/investors .

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005286/en/