VIQ Solutions Announces Strategic Acquisition of The Transcription Agency to Service New Multi-year Contract in the United Kingdom

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces it acquired The Transcription Agency (“TTA”), a leading supplier of secure outsourced transcription services to clients in private and public sectors throughout the United Kingdom. The strategic acquisition (the “Acquisition”) positions VIQ to provide localized services to government agencies as a natural extension of its current CapturePro footprint.

“We continue to pursue strategic, accretive acquisitions across the globe, for which we have a strong pipeline,” said Ms. Sumner. “We have developed a disciplined M&A methodology that has led to repeatable outcomes to grow our client and talent base, to drive top line growth and enable gross margin productivity gains on larger volumes of data enabling profitable scale. The successful integration of our acquired companies brings us closer to being the leading global provider of evidentiary documentation for enterprise and government agencies around the globe.”

The purchase price paid for the Acquisition was approximately US$1.7 million, with approximately US$0.85 million paid in cash on closing and approximately US$0.85 million to be paid via a deferred payment structure over the next six months. VIQ funded the Acquisition by utilizing cash on hand.

TTA, a registered supplier of outsourced transcription awarded by the government NHS Shared Business Services Group, has more than two decades of experience providing reliable, accurate and timely transcripts. Serving complementary markets, VIQ and TTA have a solid foundation to build on, which will enable the Company to expand its product and service offerings, including the introduction of FirstDraft, in the region. Leveraging VIQ's leading technologies and AI-powered services, TTA’s team of dedicated transcribers, with deep localized experience, will enable VIQ to continue to deliver outstanding quality and service while creating efficiency gains to meet client expectations and expand its business. The Acquisition also provides VIQ with access to a prestigious law firm customer base to grow sales organically.

