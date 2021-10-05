Alta Equipment Group Announces Innovate 21 Event

Alta is Nikola’s exclusive authorized dealer for Class 8 BEV/FCEV trucks in the NY, NJ, eastern PA and New England markets. The Tre BEV, Nikola’s first battery-electric vehicle is scheduled to begin large scale production at the end of Q1 2022. The unit will house a 753kwh battery pack and will travel up to 350 miles per charge and has a charge time of approximately 120-minutes.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”) has announced its upcoming Innovate 21 conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA on October 14, 2021. Innovate 21 is an industry conference organized by Alta Material Handling, designed to showcase the latest innovations in robotics, automation, electrification and energy solutions coming out of the company’s material handling business. The event will feature the Nikola Tre BEV, the first product offering of the Alta Commercial Electric Vehicle segment.

“Our theme for Innovate is Delivering Tomorrow’s Promise, Today.” said Alan Hammersley, President, Alta Material Handling, “The innovative technology of the Nikola Tre BEV is a great example of how our key partners are helping us demonstrate just that at the event.”

“We are excited to have Nikola participate at Innovate 21 and that the Nikola Tre BEV will also be on display at our event.” said, Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer of Alta, “This will allow customers to get a firsthand look at the first of several Nikola electric vehicles that will eventually become a part of Alta’s equipment portfolio.”

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altg.com.