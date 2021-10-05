Avaya Cloud Office Enables Fintech Firms to Improve Communication, Flexibility and Reduce Risk

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing the fintech industry with much needed flexibility and the ability to notably increase productivity and user satisfaction. InspereX is a new tech-driven, fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, with a mission to break down the barriers many investors and issuers face when trying to access the full potential of the fixed income markets, and market-linked securities. The fintech company selected Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud communication solution, for better mobility and flexibility, increased reliability, and reduced cost.

With a strong focus on driving transformation, InspereX began reevaluating its communications environment and new technologies that would help enhance business operations. The company was looking to make a push to the cloud for better mobility and flexibility, less risk of hardware and carrier failure, and reduced cost to maintain hardware and software licensing across its three U.S. locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The organization’s existing on-premise system required that remote access points be set up for employees in order to get on the company’s internal network. The company’s IT team, led by IT Infrastructure Manager, Sergio Soto, also had to manage all of this themselves, which consumed productivity and operational expenses.

That’s when InspereX discovered Avaya Cloud Office, which is part of the Avaya OneCloud UCaaS solutions offering. “We especially liked the fact that people could use the solution on their mobile device with a range of ready-to-use apps that can be easily integrated,” said Soto. “Employees can use Avaya Cloud Office on their mobile phones when on-the-go or using a softphone, a tablet, or a desktop phone. That has been a boon for employee productivity, no longer having to be tethered to a piece of hardware.”

In addition to being able to make and receive calls regardless of where they are, what device they’re using, or what form of communication works best, employees can log into their user portal to easily manage their phone setup. This includes setting voice greetings for when new calls come in as well as setting up calls to ring sequentially or simultaneously across different devices depending on what their schedule looks like. This can also be customized by time of day.