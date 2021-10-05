Quad to Promote Dave Honan to Chief Operating Officer and Tony Staniak to Chief Financial Officer

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a worldwide marketing solutions partner, today announced it will promote Dave Honan to Chief Operating Officer from Chief Financial Officer, and Tony Staniak to Chief Financial Officer from Vice President of Finance. This announcement, part of a planned executive transition process, precedes the retirement of current Chief Operating Officer Tom Frankowski, who will depart Quad on December 31, 2021, after a 42-year career with the Company.

“Quad has incredible bench strength on our executive leadership team to continue driving forward our growth and success as a marketing solutions partner,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO. “Over the past many years, Dave Honan has been deeply involved in developing and guiding our remarkable transformation strategy. He led the design of our capital structure and corporate development activity that positively shaped our transformation and put us in a position of increased strength. In his new role, Dave will draw on his previous operations experience in the manufacturing and service industries. He will focus on connecting our entire operational organization to take advantage of the momentum building in our Sales and Marketing efforts. I look forward to Dave’s leadership and contributions, especially in bringing together our people, processes and products to drive performance. He recognizes the key drivers of success for our business, which include engaging and retaining employees, and perpetually innovating to drive top-line revenue and productivity enhancements across our entire integrated platform. Through our continued partnership I am certain we will create a better way for all our stakeholders.”

Added Quadracci: “Tony Staniak has been a strong partner to Dave for many years, and is well connected to all parts of our business. He helped prepare Quad for our launch as a public company in 2010 and, since then, has built out essential functions and processes with a strong focus on talent development. We have tremendous confidence in Tony, and know his experience, knowledge and focus on growth will serve us well.”

Tom Frankowski will retire at yearend 2021 after four decades of building Quad into a premier company – first as a commercial printer and, more recently, as a marketing solutions partner. “Tom joined our company in its infancy and guided the development and rapid-fire growth of key areas of our business, including digital imaging, continuous improvement and print manufacturing on a global scale,” Quadracci said. “We cannot thank him enough for his indispensable contributions to Quad and the entire global printing industry. His aptitude for business strategy and relentless innovation propelled us to greatness.”