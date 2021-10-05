checkAd

In Aftermath of Shooting, Sarasota County Agricultural Fair Association Turns to Evolv Technology for Security

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

The Sarasota County Agricultural Fair Association has partnered with Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leader in weapons detection screening, to improve security by using Evolv Express, Evolv’s award-winning screening solution, at the annual Sarasota County Agricultural Fair. The fair, which is a 10-day event each March, sees more than 140,000 visitors each year. As a result of the partnership, the association has been able to eliminate crowded security lines at entrances, as well as reallocate security staff previously responsible for metal detector wand searches.

“Unlike manual checkpoints where fatigue begins to set in on security staff, Evolv Express delivers the same level of results—whether in the first 30 minutes or 10 hours later,” said Rory S. Martin, President and CEO, Sarasota County Agricultural Fair Association. “Sustaining consistent results through peaks and valleys is really important when checking for weapons. There cannot be a dip in effectiveness.”

Evolv Express leverages Evolv Cortex AI, its best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI) weapons detection algorithms to instantly detect and identify a person carrying a weapon without slowing the flow of visitors carrying their personal items, improving security at the speed and scale required to stay ahead of today’s threats. This reduces unsafe crowding, lowers the risk for human error, and removes the tradeoff between keeping a venue safe and providing a good experience for visitors.

Evolv’s systems have been used to screen more than 100 million people in the U.S., second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Evolv Express is 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors, resulting in screening an unparalleled 3,600 people per hour, per system. The world’s most iconic venues and companies place their trust in Evolv to protect their employees and visitors, including Uber, Lincoln Center, L.L. Bean, Six Flags, and hundreds of others.

“Protecting the safety of the attendees at nonprofit events like the fair is critically important. Traditional security screening approaches degrade visitor experience and struggle to deliver consistent scanned results,” said Peter George, CEO at Evolv. “We are delighted have partnered with the Sarasota County Agricultural Fair Association to help make their venue safer.”

To download a copy of a case study about the Sarasota County Agricultural Fair Association’s use of Evolv Express, for more information about Evolv Express, or to see a demo, visit our website.

